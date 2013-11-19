Tablets Are Becoming More Important Than Smartphones For Online Shopping, But Retailers Aren't Ready

BII Tablets draw even with smartphones in retail spending

This year will mark a major milestone for tablets and their influence on Internet retailers. We believe tablets will draw even with smartphones, and account for 50% of the total value of U.S. retail sales made over mobile devices.

How is it that tablets are beginning to overtake the smartphone for retail, despite the fact that there are fewer tablets than smartphones in consumer hands? It turns out tablets are perfect devices for “lean-back,” or power shopping sessions. Their large screens make it easy to pinch-to-zoom for detailed product views, browse the Web, and search. Average order values, retail traffic, and conversion rates are higher on tablets, helping them punch above their weight class.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take stock of the explosion in tablet-based e-commerce, analyse the best data available on tablet shopper behaviour and how it’s different from the behaviour of smartphone owners. We also explore why retailers have lagged in creating tablet-friendly shopping experiences for their users, despite allocating budgets to ad campaigns meant to be viewed on tablets.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here’s how tablets are emerging as a preferred e-commerce device:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on Mobile Commerce And Tablets sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.