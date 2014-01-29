Tablets Are The Undersung Device Powering A Huge Rise In Mobile Shopping And Buying

Retailers have made big strides on smartphones — they know about two-thirds of U.S. consumers now own the devices, and they’re using them in stores and at home to do lots of shopping and buying. On tablets, however, retailers have not been nearly as aggressive.

That’s a problem, because tablets are having a major impact on the overall mobile shopping and buying category, despite their lower penetration rate. In 2013, tablets reached parity with smartphones for mobile sales, and this year, tablets will take the lead. Moreover, average order values, retail traffic, and conversion rates are higher on tablets.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take stock of the explosion in tablet-based e-commerce, analyse the best data available on tablet shopper behaviour and how it’s different from the behaviour of smartphone owners. We also explore why retailers have lagged in creating tablet-friendly shopping experiences for their users, despite allocating budgets to ad campaigns meant to be viewed on tablets.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here’s how tablets are emerging as a preferred e-commerce device:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on Mobile Commerce And Tablets sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.