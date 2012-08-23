CHART: Tablet Sales Will Top 450 Million Units By 2016

Business Insider Intelligence a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.

Global tablet sales will exceed 450 million units by 2016, according to a new report from BI Intelligence.



Global tablet sales in 2016 will exceed the number of PCs currently sold per year (~350 million) and make tablets a $130+ billion market.

The increased in tablets sales will be driven by falling prices and greater penetration into new markets, such as the enterprise, education, and emerging markets.

Click here to view the whole report→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.