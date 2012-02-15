Tablet Sales Will Reach Nearly 500 Million Units By 2015

The post-PC era has arrived and tablet sales are about to explode. We are projecting tablet unit sales (including e-readers) to reach 481 million by 2015. The huge ramp up of tablet sales in coming years will be the result of falling prices, its strength as a media consumption device, and the emergence of new markets (enterprise, education, emerging markets).
Click here to read our full report on the tablet market→
Photo: Business Insider Intelligence
