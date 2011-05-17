Everything You Need To Know About Tablets In 15 Simple Charts

Photo: Jalopnik
Tablets represent the biggest shift in the computing industry in years, and represent a big threat to the traditional PC industry.Jefferies analyst Peter Misek just published a comprehensive, 115-page report on the state of the tablet market, who’s going to win and lose, and what people are doing with their tablets so far.
Big picture, the tablet industry is set to explode this year and next, becoming a worldwide phenomenon. He expects Apple and the iPad to be the biggest winner, but Samsung is looking like the strongest no. 2 right now.
We’ve pulled out the best 15 charts from Misek’s report, which give a good picture of where tablets are right now and where they’re going.
Tablet sales are set to explode this year, up 300% to 70 million tablets, with Apple leading the market. Android vendors are expected to catch up starting next year.
Half of tablets this year are going to be bought in North America, with Asia the second largest geography. That gives Apple an edge for now.
Here's what it costs to build a tablet, very roughly. You'll notice that the screen is the biggest expense, representing about a third of the cost of the tablet.
The tablet is already the primary computer for almost 30% of people surveyed by Google, surprisingly.
The biggest chunk of people spend 2+ hours a day using their tablets. More than half spent at least an hour per day.
The tablet is primarily used at home so far. Maybe that will change if companies start buying tablets to use at work.
People in China and Asia in general are crazy about the idea of buying tablets. That could shift the power toward local brands. (Amazingly, North Americans are LEAST interested in tablets.)
People don't want to use Microsoft Word as muh on their tablet. But they do want to play with spreadsheets, and especially photos or videos.
$500 is the sweet spot for tablets. Business buyers seem to be up for spending a little more than consumers.
PC still beats tablet for web and email, but tablet wins for book reading, streaming music and video, casual gaming, etc.
Lots of people think they want 7-inch tablets, which could force Apple to make one. Women like the idea of 5-inch tablets.
