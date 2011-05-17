Everything You Need To Know About Tablets In 15 Simple Charts

Photo: Jalopnik

Tablets represent the biggest shift in the computing industry in years, and represent a big threat to the traditional PC industry.Jefferies analyst Peter Misek just published a comprehensive, 115-page report on the state of the tablet market, who’s going to win and lose, and what people are doing with their tablets so far.



Big picture, the tablet industry is set to explode this year and next, becoming a worldwide phenomenon. He expects Apple and the iPad to be the biggest winner, but Samsung is looking like the strongest no. 2 right now.

We’ve pulled out the best 15 charts from Misek’s report, which give a good picture of where tablets are right now and where they’re going.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.