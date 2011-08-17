This 1994 Video Accurately Predicts The iPad And Other Tablets

In 1994, the Information Design Lab, a team of designers, journalists, and researchers, put out a video that is shockingly accurate with its predictions on tablet computers. Take the following quote for example:



“Tablets will be a whole new class of computer. They’ll weigh under two pounds. They’ll be totally portable. They’ll have a clarity of screen display comparable to ink on paper. They’ll be able to blend text, video, audio, and graphics together.”

The quote that struck us as most impressive for the time? “We may still use the computer to create information, but we’ll use the tablet to interact with information.”

The video appears below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

