Apple Won't Be Number One In Tablets Much Longer

Apple has the lead in tablet market share, but it looks like it won’t be on top for much longer.

As more and more manufacturers expand into tablets instead of traditional computers, they’re chipping away at Apple’s dominance in the market. Samsung is the closest to surpassing Apple. Its tablet business is growing at a faster pace than Apple’s and the company plans to flood the market this year with several new devices that could put it over the top.

According to IDC, Apple had 33.8% of the tablet market at the end of 2013. Samsung had 18.8% after growing a whopping 85% year over year.

Here’s the breakdown:

