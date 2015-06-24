A close look at why the tablet market isn't coming back

The tablet market has hit a wall. Shipments contracted for the second consecutive quarter at the start of 2015, declining by 6% year-over-year (YoY).

On an annual basis, the tablet market has fallen off dramatically.

As recently as 2011, annual global tablet shipments growth surged 305%.

But by 2014, total tablet shipments growth had slowed to just 8%.

In a new report from BI Intelligence on the tablet market, we have revised down our tablet shipments projections for what was once the fastest-growing consumer electronics category, after sustained contraction in the tablet market over the past two quarters.

