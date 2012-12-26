Here's A Good Idea Of The Most Popular Tablets Given On Christmas

In case you wanted a good sample of how many people got an iPad/Kindle Fire HD/Nexus 7/Surface for Christmas, here’s a nifty graphic put together A.X. Ian.
It’s being passed around on Reddit and elsewhere.
Based on this sampling of tweets, it doesn’t look like too many people got Microsoft’s new Surface this year. Click the image for a larger view.
Photo: imgur
