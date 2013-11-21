Gaming Expert Explains Why Tablets Games Are So Addictive To Children

Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Digital education company Amplify is hoping to replace textbooks and the traditional blackboard with tablets, running its teaching-and-learning software. Apart from the digital classroom-like technology, the startup also develops tablet games with educational components that would help students learn and play at the same time. We sat with the VP of Gaming at Amplify who explained what makes tablet games so addictive, and how his team goes about creating games with learning features. Additional Camera by Will Wei and Amanda Macias

