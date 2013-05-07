Apple Devices No Longer Completely Dominate Tablet-Based Web Traffic

Even with the launch of the iPad Mini — aimed at the lower end of the tablet market — Apple has not been able to beat back the rise of Android tablets.



Let’s look at Apple’s share of tablet-generated Web traffic.

In March 2013, Apple iPad devices still accounted for the lion’s share of that traffic at 81.9%, according to online advertising network, Chitika. Those numbers sound great. Apple Chief Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer even cited them in Apple’s recent earnings call.

But what he did not say was that the iPad’s share is down 10 percentage points from October 2012, when it was 92%.

Even as the iPad slipped, the Samsung Galaxy Tab, which runs on Android, increased its share of Web traffic from 2.1% to 4.3% over the same six months.

Android-based devices have also made gains in unit sales recently. Apple iPads sold well last quarter, but lower-priced Android tablets like the Tab and the Kindle line from Amazon have gained market share globally.

In the smartphone arena, Samsung remains a formidable competitor to Apple, but Chitika’s data indicates that in addition to its recent smartphone success, Samsung is slowly gaining ground in the dynamic tablet market.

Apple, on the other hand, may have to find new ways to regain the unchallenged stronghold it once had in tablets.

Chitika’s data drew on mobile browser-based Web traffic from all tablet devices in the U.S. and Canada over a six month period. Traffic from mobile applications was not covered in the study.

Click here for a larger version of this chart.

