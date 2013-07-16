Tablet-Based Ads Close The Gap With Desktop Ad Rates

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Tablet Cost-Per-Clicks Near The Desktop (RKG)

This is not necessarily surprising, since the screen real estate of a tablet approximates the desktop’s. Smartphone ad rates still badly lag the desktop, partly as a result of smartphones’ continued traffic surge, leading to a glut in supply. Read >

Analysts Think Apple Has The Edge Over Pandora In Cars (Bloomberg)

They think that Apple’s new iTunes Radio will gain listener’s favour in connected cars. However, their analysis seems to assume a mutually exclusive environment (car manufacturers may not want to lock customers into the Apple operating system, and in any case Pandora will be available on iOS in the Car) and puts a lot of confidence in Apple’s still-unreleased in-car product against a much-beloved service. Read >

Firefox OS Apps Get A Monetization Tool (VentureBeat)

The new Firefox OS simulator includes a new feature for receipts. Read >

More News Emerges Regarding Apple iWatch (Financial Times via MacRumors)

Apple is hiring new talent aggressively in order to ready the iWatch, but it may not be ready until late next year, reports the FT. Earlier this month it was revealed that Apple had hired Paul Deneve, former CEO of fashion house Yves Saint Laurent. Read >

Developers Turn To Tablets As Their Next Major Platform (Appcelerator)

Nearly as many developers want to build for tablets as smartphones, a nod to tablets’ increased popularity and prevalence. From the looks of it, most of those apps will be built on the iPad, which is only surpassed by the iPhone in terms of its popularity among developers. Read >

Retailers Track In-Store Shoppers Via Wi-Fi (The New York Times)

Nordstrom began tracking customers in-store as they logged on to Wi-Fi networks, and other retailers are doing the same. The main purpose is to track their paths through stores, and offer them coupons based on location. Read >

Samsung Regains Apple Chip Business Lost During Patent Dispute (The Korea Economic Daily)

According to the report, mobile application processors or A9 chips supplied by Samsung will go into an Apple device to be launched in the second half of 2015. Read >

The Mobile Retail Opportunity (Mobile Marketing Association)

An infographic by Somo for the MMA, with research partners comScore and GMI.

