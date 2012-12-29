Tablet Activations Surged On Christmas

Tablets represented 51 per cent of new iOS and Android devices activated on Christmas Day. In contrast, tablets accounted for only 20 per cent of the four million device activations during the first 20 days of December, according to Flurry, an apps analytics firm.



The high proportion of tablet activations on Christmas Day points to the important role of fourth quarter holiday sales in driving tablet growth. Unlike smartphones, tablets aren’t usually tied to two-year contracts and so rely on holiday shopping and gift-giving to drive penetration.

Flurry also reported that 17.4 million total devices were activated on Christmas. By comparison, Flurry registered 6.8 million device activations on Dec. 25 last year. That translates to 156 per cent growth in Christmas Day device activations between 2011 and 2012.

Extrapolating from Flurry’s data, 8.9 million new tablets were activated on Christmas Day this year. Presumably, some consumers choose not to activate their new mobile devices on the day they receive them as gifts, so it is possible that the installed base of iOS and Android devices grew even more than Flurry’s numbers suggest.

