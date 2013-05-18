Tableau Software's IPO Pops Big: Shares Skyrocket Up ~60%

Tableau Software IPO NYSE

As expected, Tableau Software is having a killer IPO. The stock was initially priced at $31 a share (a price raised twice yesterday) and investors gobbled it up.



At one point this morning, it hit $50 a share.

It’s now trading just under ~$49, up ~60%.

Tableau makes big data “visualisation” technology, meaning it easily turns massive amounts of data into charts, graphs, and interactive dashboards. It’s been called an “Excel killer.”

It was also cofounded by one of the most famous data scientists in tech circles, Pat Hanrahan. He’s a professor at Stanford University and he won two Oscars for his work creating Pixar’s groundbreaking graphics and CGI tech.

Tableau joins other big recent enterprise IPO hits like WorkDay, Qualys, Palo Alto Networks, and ServiceNow.

