Tableau shares are flying after replacing its founding CEO with an Amazon exec

LinkedIn Tableau’s new CEO Adam Selipsky

Tableau shares have jumped almost 7% in after hour trading on Monday, following the news that it replaced its founding CEO Christian Chabot with former AWS VP of Marketing Adam Selipsky.

Chabot and his cofounder Chris Stolte, who have presided over a crumbling of Tableau’s stock in recent months, will both step down from executive roles and give Selipsky control over day-to-day operations of the company, according to the company’s press release.

“Adam is going to take Tableau to the next level. His experience in making AWS the world’s leading cloud platform, his passion for servicing customers at a global scale, and his authentic team player attitude make him an extraordinary fit for Tableau. He is the right person to lead Tableau to the next stage of growth,” Chabot said in a statement.

Tableau, a company that makes data visualisation software, saw its stock get burned this year after giving a weak financial outlook. In February, its stock dropped almost 50% after giving disappointing financial guidance and has failed to recover much of that loss.

Selipsky has spent more than a decade at AWS as part of the 18-member executive team at Amazon commonly known as the “S Team.” The Information reported Selipsky’s departure earlier this month, although it didn’t name where he was headed at the time.

Here’s a chart of Tableau’s shares today:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

