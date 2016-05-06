Despite reporting a great quarter, Tableau is crashing again

YouTube/Screenshot Tableau CEO Christian Chabot

Data analysis software company Tableau is having another bad day: Despite reporting a solid quarter that far outpaced Wall Street expectations, its stock is down around 10% in after-hours trading.

For the quarter, Tableau reported $171.7 million in revenue, breaking even on earnings per share (EPS). The revenue was up 32% from the same period in 2015. Analysts had been expecting $164 million in revenue and a $0.09 loss per share.

Despite the clear beat, Tableau is crashing, for reasons not readily clear. Immediately after reporting earnings, Tableau stock was down a solid 14%, before stabilizing around 10%. At the time of writing, it’s around $46.05.

It’s possible that Tableau investors were spooked by the company’s widening losses on a GAAP basis over the same period in 2015.

Tableau hasn’t had a great few months. Back in February, Tableau lost almost half of its value overnight — for a total loss of $2 billion in value — after it reported a similarly solid quarter, but couldn’t show the growth that Wall Street was looking for.

Still, Tableau has said that it won’t back down or change course, and will continue to invest in its core products amid what it sees as a general slowdown in the IT budgets of its big business customers.

