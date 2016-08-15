Photos of Olympic athletes staring at table tennis balls are gorgeous and strangely hypnotic

The Olympics offers us a glimpse at many incredible sports and athletes that we don’t see too often, including the fascinating world of table tennis.

Table tennis is one of the fastest sports in Rio with competitors often needing to stand 15-20 feet behind the table to have enough time to react to a ball travelling at speeds that make it difficult for viewers to follow.

It is that speed that make the Getty photographs below so fascinating. The photographers have taken an incredibly fast sport and captured hypnotic images that not only appear to suspend the sport in time, but give a sense of just how intense the focus of the athletes can be.

