How to dine like a local in 10 countries around the world

What’s considered polite at the dinner table in one country might be considered rude in another country.

So to avoid embarrassing yourself or offending your fellow dinners, it’s good to know some basic dining etiquette before visiting a foreign country.

While it’s perfectly ok to eat a taco with your hands in Mexico, in Thailand, you’re expected to use a spoon (and not a fork) to put food in your mouth.

Take a look at the infographic below, created by Wimdu, to discover some other surprising dining customs from across the globe.

NOW WATCH: If you are from one of these 5 states you may soon need a passport to fly in the United States



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.