Here's Everything That Has Changed In The Economy And Markets Since 2007

The Dow hit an all-time high yesterday. The S&P 500, however, has a few more points to go before it hits its all-time high of 1,565.



Macro Risk Advisors put together this table comparing the S&P 500 all time high from 2007 to now. It also looks at other assets like housing and measures of risk for the same periods.

Gold is up 114 per cent, home prices are down 24.4 per cent.

Photo: Macro Risk Advisors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.