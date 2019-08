Sisyphus is a kinetic art coffee table that uses a marble that automatically rolls to draw intricate designs on a layer of sand. The artist behind this ingenious table is Bruce Shapiro and has raised over $1.7 million on Kickstarter for the tables.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.