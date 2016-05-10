An ex-Deutsche Bank managing director was found guilty in the UK's biggest insider trading case

Ben Moshinsky
London's financial district, known as the Square Mile, is dominated by sky scrapers on February 18, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by )Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Two men, including a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, were found guilty in the UK’s biggest ever insider trading trading case.

Martyn Dodgson and Andrew Hind, an accountant were convicted by a London jury on Monday after a trial lasting 12 weeks.

Three other defendants — Grant Harrison, a former managing director at Altium Capital, day trader Benjamin Anderson, and former Aria Capital director Iraj Parvizi — were found not guilty.

The convicted men face a maximum of seven years in prison and a sentencing verdict could come as soon as this week.

They were accused of generating more than £7 million in profit, trading on inside information on stocks such as Legal & General, Scottish & Newcastle and Sky.

The result is a partial success for the Financial Conduct Authority, six years after a series of dawn raids shocked the City of London.

The case — code named Tabernula, which is Latin for “little tavern” — had five defendants accused of conspiring to trade securities with inside information between 2006 and 2010.

The case had a dramatic start. In March 2010, more than 100 police and regulators were deployed across 16 locations to arrest seven people. The raids, co-coordinated by the now-defunct Financial Services Authority, stunned a City, which was used to a regulator with a “light touch.”

