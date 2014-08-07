TABCORP Results: More Australians Are Betting Online Using Their Smartphones

The Socceroos wave goodbye to fans after a 3-0 loss in their final World Cup match against Spain Photo: Getty

Australians increasingly like to do their betting online and much of it by smartphone.

Gaming company Tabcorp’s digital revenues were up in the year to June 30 by 15.6% to $1,448.7 billion.

Compare this to overall revenue of about $2 billion and overall growth of only 1.8% and net profit after tax of $129.9 million, up 2.6%.

And the big driver of digital revenue was mobile.

Mobile devices made up 54% of Tabcorp’s digital turnover, up from 35% in the previous fianncial year.

Managing director and CEO David Attenborough says Tabcorp will continue to integrate retail and digital offerings.

“Tabcorp’s combination of a leading digital offer and exclusive retail channels gives customers a superior service and differentiates it from online-only wagering operators,” he says.

Tabcorp led the wagering market in the Soccer World Cup, which produced revenues of $14.9 million last financial year and $10.3 million since July 1 this year.

