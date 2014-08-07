TABCORP Results: More Australians Are Betting Online Using Their Smartphones

Australians increasingly like to do their betting online and much of it by smartphone.
Gaming company Tabcorp’s digital revenues were up in the year to June 30 by 15.6% to $1,448.7 billion.
Compare this to overall revenue of about $2 billion and overall growth of only 1.8% and net profit after tax of $129.9 million, up 2.6%.
And the big driver of digital revenue was mobile.
Mobile devices made up 54% of Tabcorp’s digital turnover, up from 35% in the previous fianncial year.
Managing director and CEO David Attenborough says Tabcorp will continue to integrate retail and digital offerings.
“Tabcorp’s combination of a leading digital offer and exclusive retail channels gives customers a superior service and differentiates it from online-only wagering operators,” he says.
Tabcorp led the wagering market in the Soccer World Cup, which produced revenues of $14.9 million last financial year and $10.3 million since July 1 this year.
