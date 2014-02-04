This DIY Car Takes Only An Hour To Put Together And Drive

Anyone who’s ever successfully put together their own furniture from Ikea knows that feeling of accomplishment that only comes with getting all the parts in the right place.

Now imagine if the thing you just built could take you to the supermarket.

With the “Tabby,” an open-source design from Italian manufacturers OSVehicle, you could put together your own car in under an hour — and it actually drives.

The Tabby is a chassis that accommodates two to four passengers and is compatible with electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engines. Blueprints can be downloaded on OSVehicle’s site, while those with engineering inclinations are encouraged to critique the design and upload their own versions to the online forum.

“We saw a worldwide need for a common platform for the automotive industry,” Francisco Liu, the CEO of OSVehicle, said to Fast Company. “What better way than creating a community-based open-source framework that can be used to build any type of vehicle?”

Currently the Tabby kit can be pre-ordered for a spring 2014 delivery, with prices for all of the necessary parts costing between $US5,350 and $US8,000.

A second design from the company, called the “Urban Tabby,” would include an extension on the chassis structure so that the car would meet legal guidelines to drive on streets in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. The launch date for that car has yet to be announced.

Courtesy of OSVehicle The Urban Tabby on display at EICMA in Milan last November.

Check out this awesome time-lapse video of OSVehicle designers assembling Tabby in just 41 minutes and 44 seconds.

