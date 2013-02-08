Manhattan Attorney Allegedly Threw Himself A Lavish Going-Away Party Before Heading Off To Prison

Tabber Benedict

A Manhattan attorney reportedly hosted a lavish going-away party under the pretense he was going on a years-long European vacation when he was really going to prison, according to the New York Post.The New York Post exclusively reported Wednesday that Tabber Benedict hosted a party at Chelsea’s Bungalow 8 in January under the illusion he was headed for a luxurious international vacation.



“He lied to everybody about going to Europe,” an unnamed friend told the Post.

In reality a Suffolk County judge sentenced Benedict on Jan. 28 to three and a third to 10 years behind bars stemming from a 2011 car crash, Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch reported Tuesday.

Benedict reportedly pleaded guilty to drunkenly crashing his SUV into a man riding his bicycle in the Hamptons, leaving him in critical condition. He also reportedly admitted to fleeing the scene of the accident.

According to Benedict’s LinkedIn profile, he is the founder and managing director of Benedict Advisors LLC, a self-described “small firm that has a large network of strategic partners that may assist in a wide range of practice areas.”

He previously served as counsel for The Lehman Law Group and was a law clerk for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Benedict earned his JD from Columbia University School of Law.

In a 2012 New York Observer story called “Meet the Gatsbabies,” reporter Daniel Edward Rosen described Benedict as a “a slick-haired attorney whose khaki suit and classic looks gave him the appearance of an attendee at a convention of Patrick Bateman impersonators.”

