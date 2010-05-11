Whitney Tilson's T2 Partners Unveils Latest Mega-Case Against Housing And The Homebuilders

The housing market is at the centre of the storm that grew to a banking crisis and eventually matured into a full blown sovereign debt crisis. But at its root, the housing crisis is still something investors need to understand in order to make the most from the current economic climate.



Whitney Tilson of T2 Partners LLC has been a longtime housing bear, and he’s still betting against the homebuilders.

Tilson has now updated his housing presentation to continue to make the case that that with the Dow Jones Homebuidlers Index (ITB) up 133%, there’s big money to be made betting against it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.