Whitney Tilson: Why I'm Super-Bullish On Berkshire Hathaway, And Betting On A 44% Surge

Whitney Tilson is a longtime Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) bull, and nothing has changed him.
If anything, he’s gotten more bullish, it seems.
In a recent presentation, found via MarketFolly, he breaks down the company and argues that the shares have 44% upside, and could go to 153,600 per class A share.
Click here to view the presentation ->
Berkshire owns stakes in many companies, including Coca-Cola, GE, and Wells Fargo. These stakes are worth $1+ billion.
Here's how the company's big insurance and non-insurance businesses are holding up. Check out MidAmerican!
Berkshire continues to kill it, year after year. In his mind, Warren Buffett values Berkshire at a 12x multiple.
Berkshire will continue its growth through new stock investments, hoarding cash, and trying to regain its AAA rating from Moody's
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.