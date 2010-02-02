Whitney Tilson: Why I'm Super-Bullish On Berkshire Hathaway, And Betting On A 44% Surge

Whitney Tilson is a longtime Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) bull, and nothing has changed him.



If anything, he’s gotten more bullish, it seems.

In a recent presentation, found via MarketFolly, he breaks down the company and argues that the shares have 44% upside, and could go to 153,600 per class A share.

Click here to view the presentation ->

