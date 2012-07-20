Everything You Need To Know About Glenn Tongue, Whitney Tilson's Former Partner At T2 Capital

Photo: Bloomberg TV via YouTube

It was announced earlier today that T2 Capital partners Whitney Tilson and Glenn Tongue are headed their separate ways. As far as hedge funders go, Whitney Tilson is something of a household name, known not just for his investments, but for his commitment to philanthropy, for co-authoring several industry books and for his frequent appearances on CNBC.



His now-ex partner Glenn Tongue, however, is a little more mysterious.

We did some research for you, and here’s what we came up with:

Tongue studied Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Princeton University

He received his M.B.A. with Distinction from the Wharton School of Business

Tongue and Tilson co-authored “More Mortgage Meltdown: 6 Ways to Profit in These Bad Times.”

Before T2, Tilson was the managing director and head of acquisition finance at UBS. And before that, Tongue spent 13 years at DLJ, becoming President of DLJdirect in his last three.

Tongue became a general partner and co-manager of the Advisor of T2 Capital in 2004.

He sits on the board of All Souls School, an independent school on Manhattan’s Upper East side.

Here’s Tongue on Bloomberg TV a few months ago.

He will be launching Deerhaven Capital Management after the split.

