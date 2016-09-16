Adobe is trying to make T-shirts with stock photos on them a hot new fashion trend

Jacob Shamsian
Adobe

The longer you look at some stock photos, the stranger they seem. Why do women seem to love laughing alone with salad? Why is it so hard to hold limes?

Fortunately, Adobe put some of the greatest stock photo clichés on a limited-edition Stock Apparel line. They feature classic stock images like “man at desk frustrated with technology” and “mature business man with boxing gloves fighting co-worker” plastered on T-shirts.

The idea, according to Swedish ad agency Abby Priest, is to “salute to the most infamous stock images creatives love to hate.”

Unfortunately, the shirts are only available to Adobe enterprise customers who sign up for Adobe Stock. Hopefully, Adobe will make them available for everyone.

Here are some of the best ones:

We’ve all been there.

Adobe stock shirt 1 uploadAdobe

Has he tried turning it off and on again?

Adobe stock shirt 1Adobe

They’re so cute together.

Senior coupleAdobe

It’s the best way to settle an argument.

Boxing stock photo t shrtAdobe

What are they so cheery about?

Stock t shirtAdobe

NOW WATCH: This artist creates amazing scenes of the galaxy with pastels

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.