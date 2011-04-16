T. Rowe Price Invests $190 Million In Facebook

T. Rowe Price has made several recent investments in social media companies, including Facebook and Zynga, according to recent filings.



The value of its Facebook investments, made through various funds, totals $190.5 million (as of the end of March), according to calculations made by DealBook from data on T. Rowe’s Web site. T. Rowe Price confirmed the value to DealBook.

