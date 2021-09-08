T-Pain says he got the Jackie Chan meme tattooed on his hand so people would ‘stop talking to him’ if they said something stupid

Rapper T-Pain (left) sitting down, with a close-up image of his Jackie Chan tattoo (right). Getty Images and WireImage

T-Pain told Insider the meaning behind his Jackie Chan meme tattoo on his hand.

The rapper says the tattoo was a result of “hearing people say a lot of stupid shit.”

The meme of Jackie Chan originated from Chan’s appearance at the 2005 Toronto Film Festival.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

T-Pain has more than a dozen tattoos, but perhaps the most notable of these permanent art pieces is a hand tattoo that shows a meme of actor Jackie Chan.

The “Buy U a Drank” rapper revealed the reason for that tattoo while speaking with Insider last month to promote his partnership with LG Homestyle Challenge.

“It was just fun to put that [hand up] while these people are talking to me and not even have to make that expression,” he told Insider over Zoom. “It was funny as hell to have people look at [the tattoo] when they’re telling me stupid shit.

He continued: “The hand just says it all: ‘Stop talking to him.'”

The meme comes from Chan’s 2005 Toronto Film Festival appearance for his movie “The Myth.” According to Know Your Meme, the image became part of the “My Brain is Full of Fuck” meme trend as well as “face palm” meme. A drawing of Chan with his hands over his head is often used in response to an online post that was “deemed unworthy or pointless, signifying that one’s brain has been severely affected by the stupidity he or she has been exposed to.”

Jackie Chan during 2005 Toronto Film Festival – ‘The Myth’ Press Conference at Sutton Place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. John Shearer/WireImage

T-Pain had the meme tattooed onto his hand in July 2012. According to Vice, the singer posted a since-deleted photo of the new ink on his Instagram page with the caption: “What does Reddit think about my ultimate face palm tattoo?”

In 2013, Chan posted a version of the meme to his Facebook page, adding text that said: “I am an internet meme?”

T-Pain is no stranger when it comes to Internet-inspired tattoos. In 2011, he tweeted about a Facebook-inspired tattoo of a “like” button with accompanying text that says “You don’t have to like me.”

T-Pain currently has at least 12 tattoos, including a neck tattoo that says “tattoo” according to Body Art Guru.