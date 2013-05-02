Rapper T-Pain Has A New Facebook Game (And Some Crucial Life Advice) For You

Gig-it is a new game on Facebook that lets players create a virtual 3D concert with some of the biggest names in hip-hop.
The game held a huge launch event last night with live performances by 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes, and Nas.
We also got the chance to sit down with the master of the auto-tune, rapper T-Pain, and talk to him about, well, everything.
T-Pain tells us about his obsession with Apple products, how to auto-tune correctly, and he gives some valuable life advice below:
Produced by William Wei
