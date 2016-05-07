T-Pain is a huge 'Game of Thrones' fan and has the perfect idea for how it should end

T-Pain was getting anxious on premiere night for the new season of “Game of Thrones.”

The musician shared on Twitter that he was racing back home from the airport so he could be sure to catch everything and avoid spoilers.

These ppl bout to think I’m crazy the way I’m about to run out of this airport so I can make it home for #GameOfThrones

— T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 25, 2016

It turns out the “Bartender” singer is one of the bigger fans of the HBO fantasy drama out there. He talked to Tech Insider all about his deep fandom for the show in a new interview.

When the Jon Snow reveal happened on the most recent episode, T-Pain actually caused a disturbance in his hotel room.

“It f—ed me up. It was f—ing awesome. I screamed in my hotel room. I got a complaint and the f—ing hotel security came up to my room and was like, ‘We heard a woman screaming and we wanna know…'” he said.

T-Pain dropped all kinds of wisdom (sometimes hilariously) about the show, including why Jon Snow and Daenerys might be set up for a “yin and yang”-style conflict in future episodes. And why he thinks Reek just has to go.

“He’s a snitch. That’s what it is. In the hood you can’t keep those kind of people around,” T-Pain said.

He also provided pretty much the ideal ending for “Game of Thrones” fans who want satisfaction at the end of all this. Behold:

“I would say if Tyrion can be on the throne, and then somehow Sam comes back as like a full-on maester … like that would be f—ing ah-MAZING. That would be the craziest s— in the world to me. I would love that. If Sam can come back as like a full-on maester and like, no d— or nothing, oh my God, it would be so great.”

No, you don’t need to be a eunuch to become a master. But this is “Game of Thrones.” Why not?

Read the full interview with T-Pain for his thoguhts on “Game of Thrones,” Twitter, and being a voice of Waze, over at Tech Insider.

