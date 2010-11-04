T-Mobile's myTouch 4G Commercial Slams The iPhone

AT&T 3G: The monkey on Apple’s back.

Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel

T-Mobile released this snarky commercial today for the MyTouch 4G, slamming the iPhone’s lack of Facetime support over AT&T’s 3G network.



Video-conferencing is available on the myTouch over 4G.

It’s a parody of Apple’s “I’m a Mac” commercials, with the iPhone playing the role of the out-of-date dud.

The iPhone 4 criticism is valid, but we don’t see it moving to a 4G model any time soon.

T-Mobile also unleashed its 4G network in six more cities today, TechCrunch reports.

With the launch, T-Mobile claims to have the largest 4G network in the U.S. This comes a day before the the MyTouch hits shelves, giving them the 4G bragging rights.

For now, at least.

Check out the commercial:



