T-Mobile's First Ad For iPhone 5 Looks A Lot Like Apple's Advertising

Here’s the first T-Mobile ad for iPhone 5. It’s the first in a new campaign from T-Mobile that doesn’t feature Carly Foulkes, T-Mobile’s longtime girl in pink.



The new ad borrows a lot of styling from Apple’s own product ads: The phone is front and centre and the background is white. The only human touch is the voiceover, and Jimi Hendrix’s version of the American national anthem.

The phone goes on sale today, for $99.

