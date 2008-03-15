T-Mobile's 3G Network Coming To NYC 'This Spring'

Better late than never: T-Mobile will roll out its faster “3G” wireless data network in New York City “this spring,” a rep tells RCR Wireless News.



That’s good news for T-Mobile subscribers — its current mobile Internet network is much slower than rival offerings from AT&T (T), Sprint Nextel (S), and Verizon Wireless, a joint venture of Verizon (VZ) and Vodafone (VOD).

It’s also great news for T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DT), which should see mobile data revenues bounce upward as it rolls out 3G across the country. During AT&T’s Q4 earnings call, execs said subscribers with “3G” phones spend an average 20% more per month on data services than those accessing the carrier’s slower, “2G” network.

