T-Mobile Says It Won't Sell BlackBerry Phones In Stores

T-Mobile, the fourth largest wireless carrier in the U.S., says it will no longer sell BlackBerry phones in its retail stores,

according to Reuters.

T-Mobile says most of its BlackBerry customers are businesses and they usually order the devices online. There aren’t enough regular consumers buying BlackBerrys to justify taking up space in retail stores.

BlackBerry recently announced that it has accepted an offer to go private for $US4.7 billion. It’s also firing 4,500 employees and lost nearly $US1 billion last quarter. Finally, BlackBerry said it is reducing its smartphone portfolio and only focusing on business and “prosumer” customers.

