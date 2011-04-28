T-Mobile Will Pay You $1,000 If Your iPhone Is Faster Than Their Android Phone

Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel

T-Mobile is sponsoring a contest this weekend, offering iPhone owners a $1,000 prize if they can achieve download speeds faster than the Samsung Galaxy S 4G.The contest will only take place in T-Mobile stores in Seattle. A third-party speed test app will be used to judge the results.



We’ve tested the Galaxy S 4G before, and while the speeds weren’t insanely fast, they were definitely faster than the iPhone’s 3G connection. Unless T-Mobile’s 4G network goes down like Verizon’s did today, this should be no contest.

