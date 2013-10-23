T-Mobile Will Offer 200MB Of Data Free With Every New IPad Air

Jim Edwards

T-Mobile will give away the first 200mb of data free with new iPad purchases, according to 9to5Mac. “From there it will be $US30 for 2.5GB and $US0 for 4.5 GB. Both great deals,” the site reports.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere teased the offer in tweets:


The company has had a similar plan for other tablets for nearly a year now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.