T-Mobile Will Let You Make Phone Calls Over WiFi If You Have A Bad Cellular Connection

Reuters T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

New smartphones purchased from T-Mobile will allow WiFi calling, the company announced Wednesday.

That means if you’re stuck in a building or area with bad reception, but have access to wireless internet, you can make calls over WiFi instead. It also works with texting.

T-Mobile also announced a partnership with Gogo, the in-flight WiFi company, that will let T-Mobile customers send unlimited texts from planes equipped with Gogo. You can also check your voicemail. It’s free for T-Mobile customers.

The news comes a day after Apple announced the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, which also support WiFi calling. Apple said the new iPhones can make calls on WiFi, but are able to seamlessly switch back to the cellular network if you walk out of range.

T-Mobile will also start selling a high-end router for your home that will make sure you have a strong connection for WiFi calling.

T-Mobile is the only U.S. carrier that will support WiFi calling, but others will have eventually too.

