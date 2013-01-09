T-Mobile Wants You To Switch Over So Badly, It's Killing Annual Contracts For Its Unlimited Data Plan

Yesterday at CES, T-Mobile made a hard push to turn more people onto its service.



It announced two enticing things:

Its 4G Unlimited plan for mobile users, contract-free, for $70 per month. That means you can text, call and use endless amounts of data without committing to a full year with T-Mobile. T-Mobile will no longer offer the annual contract, just a month to month service, which 46% of its customers chose last month anyway.

Free wireless data services in select Windows 8 laptops so people can “walk out working.” It’s launching on Dell Inspiron 14Z Ultrabooks and HP Pavilion dm1 laptops.

More on the announcement over at Gigaom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.