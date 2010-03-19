T-Mobile USA Hoping To Sell The iPhone Later This Year

In a profile of T-Mobile USA, the Financial Times reports that “T-Mobile USA is hoping to start selling the [iPhone] later this year or next year.”



Does it mean that T-Mobile is definitely getting the phone this year or next? Obviously not. Every carrier probably ‘hopes’ to sell the iPhone.

But T-Mobile does have the benefit of working with Apple in Europe already to sell the iPhone; the companies are already partners. And T-Mobile is heavily stocked with Google Android phones, so Apple would be smart to take some wind out of Google’s sails by getting involved at T-Mobile.

There would be some technical work that needs to be done: T-Mobile’s 3G network uses an unusual frequency, so Apple would either need to make a special iPhone for T-Mobile, or support the carrier’s frequency on all of its phones.

However, there have been rumblings that T-Mobile would get the iPhone this year. For those reading the tea leaves, this is a nice clip to add to the file.

Here’s the key part from the FT, our emphasis added:

T-Mobile USA is hoping to capitalise on how AT&T, the second-largest US mobile operator, has suffered severe network congestion in some cities.

AT&T’s problems stem partly from its status as the exclusive network for Apple’s bandwidth-hungry iPhone. The iPhone has provided AT&T with strong revenue growth, and T-Mobile USA is hoping to start selling the popular smartphone later this year or next year. In the meantime, it will focus on smartphones powered by Google’s Android operating system.

Meanwhile, how about a CDMA version for Verizon and Sprint?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.