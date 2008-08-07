T-Mobile USA Growth Helps Deutsche Telekom (DT) Beat Expectations

T-Mobile USA’s growth again beat T-Mobile’s growth in Europe and helped parent company Deutsche Telekom (DT) beat analysts’ expectations.



T-Mobile added 668,000 net subscribers during Q2, down from 857,000 during Q2 2007 and 981,000 during Q1. That represents 12.3% year-over-year subscriber growth, better than the 7.5% growth T-Mobile saw in Europe. And it’s still much better than larger U.S. rival Sprint Nextel, which lost 900,000 subscribers during Q2.

Overall, Deutsche Telekom posted €4.85 billion of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, or amortization) on shrinking revenue of €15.18 billion. That beat analysts’ expectations of €15.09 billion in sales and adjusted EBITDA of €4.8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In the U.S., T-Mobile’s growth prospects include further rollout of its 3G network, which should eventually significantly boost how much its customers spend on mobile data service, and this winter’s launch of Google’s (GOOG) first Android phone. In Europe, T-Mobile should get a Q3 boost from sales of Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, which the carrier sells in several countries.

DT shares are up 2.5% in pre-market trading to $17.81.

