T-Mobile's Unlimited Everything Plan Is A Sweet Deal Until They Start Throttling Your Data Speeds

T-Mobile is officially offering an unlimited everything plan for one flat rate.Except there’s a huge asterisk next to “unlimited.”



Starting at $59.99 per month you get unlimited domestic calling and text. You also get unlimited data, but if you use more than 2 GB, T-Mobile says it may slow down your connection speed until the next billing cycle.

While that should be good enough for the average user, those who plan on using a lot of data for streaming movies, music, or video chatting are probably better off paying the extra fee for more data on another carrier.

A few more caveats: BlackBerry users will have to pay an additional $5 per month (a total of $64.99 per month). Anyone who wants to get a new smartphone at a subsidized two-year contract price will have to pay an additional $20 per month (a total of $79.99 per month).

Details on the new unlimited plan were confirmed when the press release picked up by the unofficial T-Mobile blog TmoNews.

Here’s the full text of the press release. The wording is a bit odd, but it seems like most people who want a new smartphone will be paying $79.99 per month for the unlimited plan. It also sounds like this is a limited-time offer, so jump on it now if you think it’s right for you:

T-Mobile USA, Inc. today announced that new, single-line unlimited plans are available starting tomorrow for just $79.99 per month, with an Even More™ plan and a two-year contract, or $59.99 per month, with an Even More Plus™plan with no annual contract required. Available for a limited time, the new plans offer great value for new and existing customers with unlimited nationwide calling, texting and data on America’s Largest 4G Network™.

“Consumers today are looking for even more value and flexibility from their wireless plans,” said John Clelland, senior vice president, marketing, T-Mobile USA. “While data plans for many of our competitors continue to be very expensive, T-Mobile is lowering the price of our unlimited plans and offering more options, making it easier than ever for customers to step up to a richer mobile data experience on our 4G network.”

Combined with an extensive lineup of affordable smartphones, T-Mobile’s new Even More unlimited plan allows customers to save more than $350 per year on an unlimited smartphone plan, compared to similar plans from AT&T, Verizon and Sprint. Customers have the flexibility to purchase any phone in T-Mobile’s lineup and sign up for an unlimited rate plan — with or without a contract term commitment.

In contrast to some competing offerings, T-Mobile’s new Even More unlimited and Even More Plus unlimited plans enable customers to use mobile data on their smartphones without incurring any overage charges. Consumers exceeding 2GB of usage in a billing month will still have access to unlimited data at reduced speeds until their new billing cycle starts. On average, T-Mobile 4G smartphone customers consume about 1 GB of data per billing month.

In addition to its unlimited plans, T-Mobile continues to offer one of the industry’s most affordable entry-level data plans, starting at just $10 for 200 MB per billing month. The company also strives to help customers on these data plans avoid surprise bills with SMS alerts when they are reaching their data limit.

The new $79.99 Even More unlimited and $59.99 Even More Plus unlimited plans are available starting tomorrow for qualifying customers. To find the T-Mobile plan that best fits their needs, customers can visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

T-Mobile’s HSPA+ 4G network not available everywhere. See coverage details at T-Mobile.com.

