T-Mobile is only going to sell one plan, and it's unlimited everything

T-Mobile is getting rid of all its data plans and replacing them with one plan that offers unlimited 4G LTE data, minutes, and texting.

The new unified plan, which is called T-Mobile One, will cost $40 per line for a family of four.

“The era of the data plan is over,” T-Mobile John Legere said in a statement.

Some good parts of the new plan, which will be available starting September 6:

You get unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data.

T-Mobile offers free roaming in Mexico and Canada.

Adding unlimited data service to a tablet costs an additional $20 per month.

And some of the not-so-good points:

You can only stream unlimited video in 480p standard definition unless you pay an extra $25 per month for HD.

You have unlimited hotspot data, but only at 2G speeds. 5GB of LTE data for tethering costs $15.

You can find out more info about the new T-Mobile One plan on the carrier’s website.

