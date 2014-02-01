Tim Tebow Is Pitching T-Mobile's No-Contract Plans In The Super Bowl

T-Mobile has been making waves in the telecommunications industry by offering to buy customers out of their contracts with rivals like AT&T and put them on a plan with T-Mobile that doesn’t include a contract.

At this year’s Super Bowl, the brand will emphasise the freedom its customers have to quit whenever they want with commercials starring football’s most famous free agent — Tim Tebow.

The former Heisman trophy winner’s brief NFL career was put on pause when he was released by the New England Patriots this past fall, but he’s actually been pretty happy to have the opportunity to try new things — or at least that’s what he says in these new T-Mobile’s ads.

In them, Tebow “shows what he can do without a contract” by trying his hand at a variety of new hobbies, like being an obstetrician, an astronaut, and a frontman in an ’80s-style hair band. The scenarios show off the sense of humour of the famously straight-laced quarterback by putting him in funny outfits and imagining how his football training would pay off in new arenas like international diplomacy. It’s a big change of pace from his previous Super Bowl ad, the controversial pro-life spot he filmed with his mum in 2010.

Adweek reports that T-Mobile will run three of the commercials at the game, all 30 seconds in length. The ads were made by Publicis and Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners, Adweek said.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played Sunday, Feb. 2 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

