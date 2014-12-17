T-Mobile Still Has A Long Way To Go To Catch Up

T-Mobile on Tuesday introduced the eighth edition of its “Uncarrier” initiative: Customers will be able to keep the unused portion of their data allotment from each month and roll it into the next month. You can keep your “Data Stash” for up to a year, and it’s only available for customers with a 3GB data plan (or higher) on their phones, or 1GB or higher for tablets.

The Uncarrier initiatives have been beneficial for T-Mobile’s public image over the last few years, but the company has a long way to go before it actually disrupts other US carriers. Based on company data charted for us by BI Intelligence, T-Mobile’s wireless subscriber base has been growing and closing in on Sprint, the No. 3 US carrier, but its subscriber base is still less than half of the 100+ million subscribers that belong to each of the top two carriers, AT&T and Verizon Wireless.

