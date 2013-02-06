Leaked Document Reveals This Spring's Major Smartphone Launch Dates

Photo: iMore

T-Mobile is gearing up to launch a slew of new handsets this spring, according to leaked documents discovered by TmoNews.T-Mobile’s roadmap includes a new T-Mobile Sonic 2.0 Mobile HotSpot LTE, the Samsung T599 Galaxy Exhibit, Galaxy S III LTE, and BlackBerry Z10.



According to the leaked document, T-Mobile plans to release all of those handsets on March 27. But there might be an exception with the Galaxy S III LTE, which is slated to launch on March 27 or April 3.

