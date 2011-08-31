T-Mobile Will Bribe Customers To Stay Using Home Signal Boosters -- Are You Eligible?

On September 7, T-Mobile will begin a nationwide program offering home signal boosters to customers threatening to leave, This Is My Next reports.



The signal boosters will complement T-Mobile’s “Wi-Fi Calling” feature present on many phones, which lets users make calls over Wi-Fi.

So why the new signal boosters?

We aren’t really sure, considering Wi-Fi Calling is really easy to use. But, not all phones on T-Mobile are capable of Wi-Fi Calling.

T-Mobile salespeople will only offer the signal boosters as a last resort to customers threatening to cancel their service because of poor reception.

Of course, you’ll have to add another two years onto your contract to qualify for the free signal booster. And if you don’t turn it back in, you could face a $500 fee.

Unlike Wi-Fi calling solutions from other telecoms called “femtocells” which utilise a home internet connection, the T-Mobile signal boosters require one bar of 3G service to work. This means they really are boosters in the conventional sense.

