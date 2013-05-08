T-Mobile Has Sold 500,000 iPhones In About Three Weeks

T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

T-Mobile, the last major US carrier to sell the iPhone, announced yesterday that it has already sold 500,000 units since the phone launched on April 12.



In previous earnings statements, T-Mobile has blamed the fact that it didn’t carry the iPhone for losing subscribers to other carriers that did. T-Mobile has also changed the way it charges for service plans, eliminating contracts and letting customers pay month to month instead.

The carrier no longer requires customers to sign a two-year contract to get a subsidized smartphone. Instead, customers can make a down payment on a phone and pay it off gradually over two years. For example, T-Mobile sells the iPhone 5 for $100 down plus $20 per month for 24 months.

T-Mobile also reported $1.2 billion in earnings for the first quarter of 2013 before taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization.

