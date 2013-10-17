T-Mobile Rises To One-Year High In US Smartphone Sales Share, But Verizon Still Dominant

T-Mobile’s pricing strategy helped boost its share of U.S. smartphone sales to 13% in the 12 weeks ending August 2013, according to the latest Kantar data. This represents a one-year high for the carrier, which has aggressively promoted its promotions and deals.

Kantar looks at the platform share of smartphone sales on a rolling twelve week basis. The August 2013 numbers, for example, reflect the twelve weeks ending in late August.

Verizon, the largest U.S. carrier by subscribers, has seen its share of U.S. sales remain steady at 37% for a few months. The company is no longer enjoying the market share growth it experienced in late 2012 and early 2013. Verizon jumped from a 28% sales share in October 2012 to a 37% share in June 2013.

Here are the other main takeaways:

T-Mobile hit a 1-year high of 13% sales share in August.

Kantar argues that T-Mobile’s gains are the result of the company’s new strategy, aimed at aggressive promotions to lure subscribers away from competing carriers, in an era of bruising competition between the top carriers.

Verizon continues to dominate with 37% of sales.

Sprint lost sales share, declining from 21% to 15%.

AT&T’s sales share dropped from 29% to 22% year over year in the 3 months ending in August 2013.

iOS devices accounted for greater percentages of smartphone sales for both Verizon and AT&T, according to Kantar. It’s possible that this trend coincided with the jump in sales of discounted superceded iPhone models like the iPhone 4 and 4S.

Kantar’s data aggregates the results of over 240,000 interviews with U.S. consumers.

Kantar attributes T-Mobile’s gains to the fact that T-mobile has been undercutting competitors in terms of the upfront fee that consumers must pay to get popular devices like the Samsung Galaxy S4 and the HTC One with a two-year contract. T-Mobile has also made its cell plans more flexible, and offered consumers paid add-ons like the availability to upgrade their devices twice a year.

The two largest carriers, AT&T and Verizon, are also seeing greater percentages of smartphone sales coming from iOS devices. 40-five per cent of Verizon’s smartphone sales were for iOS devices during the 3-month period ending in August 2013, up from 40% during the same period in 2012. For AT&T, iOS devices as a percentage of sales increased from 50% to 61% in the three months ending in August 2012, compared to the same period in August 2013.

